PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board held a brief monthly committee meeting Tuesday evening that lasted a little over 10 minutes.
But during that session where agenda items are discussed to be voted on at the Sept. 21 voting meeting, Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina discussed what the district is doing in regard to allowing fans for the fall sports season.
Paladina said they would be preparing a letter Wednesday morning that would then be sent out to parents, because the first varsity football contest is tomorrow at Huntingdon.
Paladina referenced the newest state order that allows for 250 total people to attend outdoor games. That number includes players, coaches, staff, officials, band and cheerleaders.
“We’ll start with the seniors and we’ll try to get at least one (person per student),” Paladina said in regard to football. “In some cases, with bigger families, we won’t be able to do that. But we’ll do our best.”
Those who do not attend will be able to watch the games via live stream, Paladina said.
Regarding volleyball, Paladina said the district would not be allowing spectators because there are only 25 people permitted for indoor gatherings at this time.
“The rest of them shouldn’t be an issue,” Paladina said regarding spectators for other sports — such as soccer and cross country.
Board member Todd Jeffries also thanked everyone for their work in starting the school year as they deal with coronavirus pandemic.
“Everybody has worked extremely hard — from the top to the bottom,” Jeffries said. “Thank you very much.”