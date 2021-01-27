OSCEOLA MILLS — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5020 celebrated its 75th anniversary a few weeks ago on Jan. 8.
On that date in 1946, a charter was signed with 225 members and the organization has been a mainstay in Osceola Mills and the community ever since.
Floyd Hauth of VFW Post No. 5020 said the VFW as a whole came into existence in 1899 and it grew after World War I. Osceola Mills then had an American Legion that was formed here after WWI and it was quite large with over 500 members. But to give an alternative, the VFW Post No. 5020 was then formed.
“The difference in membership is that the American Legion just requires military service,” Hauth said. “The VFW requires military service in a foreign off-shore place and you have to have served an expedition of some type or a warzone conflict area and received recognition for that in any of the services.
“With the abundance of locals who served in WWII were returning home in 1945 and ‘46, they gathered and had a meeting and decided to form a post under the Veterans of Foreign Wars since almost all of them had served (in foreign lands during WWII) and it gave them a little bit more distinction.”
Hauth said many original VFW members were also American Legion members and its first meetings were held in the basement of what is now the Osceola Mills Post Office.
“They used that for roughly the first year until they decided to buy (the current) building,” Hauth said, as it was a private home and a small jewelry shop. “It took about a year or so until they were able to negotiate a sales price and they got a deed for the building.”
Hauth said there have been several building additions since, but the original core of the building at 613 Lingle St. has been there almost since the beginning.
Hauth said the amount of members remained quite stable early on and then VFW members joined throughout the years due to other wars and conflicts.
“We currently have 163 members,” Hauth said. “We have about six to eight from World War II, about 15 from Korea and 20-25 from Vietnam. The rest are newer members from Desert Storm and also a few from the Iraq and Afghanistan time period.”
They also have social members and a women’s auxiliary — which was started in 1954. Hauth said they normally have about 100 social members and about 125 auxiliary members, with some overlapping among the three areas does take place. VFW Post No. 5020 is part of District 22 of the national VFW — as it comprises of 24 locations within Clearfield, Centre and Blair counties.
Osceola Mills’ post number comes from when it was officially organized within the VFW landscape. Each post then has officers with a Commander, Senior Vice Commander, Junior Vice Commander, Quartermaster and Adjutant, Chaplain, Judge Advocate and Surgeon. There are also three trustees that provide oversight on VFW activities.
Hauth said they make it a goal to be as involved within the community as they possibly can be.
“We always have a Memorial Day function,” Hauth said. “We have a function for Flag Day on June 14 and then the Fourth of July, we participate in the (Osceola Mills) parade. We have about 5-6 functions a year that we provide support, particularly in a patriotic nature.”
Hauth said they support a lot of other local fundraisers and events as well, particularly food banks and churches. They also have about six to eight spaghetti dinner fundraisers each year.
“It gives people a chance to get in here and visit with veterans and/or veterans’ families to participate in community activities,” Hauth said of the dinners.
The VFW is also responsible for putting flags on graves at 10 nearby cemeteries and they do ceremonies at these sites on Memorial Day with the Osceola Mills Honor Guard — which was also formed in 1946 between the VFW and the American Legion. They also sponsor several local scholarships, work with the All Veterans Memorial Association, donate to the Columbia Fire Company and the Honor Guard performs at anywhere from 15 to 25 funeral homes/gravesites for lost loved ones.
As far as the VFW building itself, the current COVID-19 pandemic has made it tough on the group financially and they have been closed numerous times throughout the year.
“We were closed from March 17 until May 29,” Hauth said. “And then again from July 17 until Dec. 2. Then we closed again in December — we just had one week open — and then we opened in January. We’re just open part time now, and our hours are restricted from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. That seems to be working alright as it gives people a chance to get together and visit a little bit but to still maintain the social distancing.”
All of the original 225 signees of the charter are now deceased, as Hauth stated its final original member, John Sanko, passed away last year. However, there are two WWII veterans from Osceola Mills who were still serving — William Hess and Francis “Budd” Hollis — whenever the original charter was signed on Jan. 8. Both men are still living.
“They both wanted to sign the charter, but weren’t here to do it,” Hauth said.
Post-pandemic, Hauth said they would like to have a larger celebration that could include a dinner and awards ceremony of sorts, while also making Hess and Hollis honorary charter members since they were still deployed during the signing.
“We’re going to plan something probably a little later in the year — not later than Veterans Day — where we’ll have a dinner of some sort and we’ll have some state and district personalities where officers come in and help us celebrate the event,” Hauth said.