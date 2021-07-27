OSCEOLA MILLS — Osceola Mills Borough Council was provided an estimate from an engineering firm for the proposed Blanchard Street Rehabilitation Project at their recent meeting.
The proposed project would span from Blanchard Street to Second Avenue. Second Avenue would be the stopping point of the project and would not be included in the repairs.
The project is expected to be an all-inclusive project that would include repairing sidewalks and repaving roads. A large part of the project would be installing handicap accessible ramps on sidewalks to provide easier accessibility for handicap citizens in the borough.
The estimated cost of the project amounted to $613,037 and was given to the borough by an engineering firm. The borough would cover $30,000 of the total amount if a multimodal grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development is awarded to the borough. The grant application has not yet been completed, borough officials said.
The grant is currently being worked on by the engineering firm and council President Susan Ropchock. No exact timetable was provided for when the grant will be submitted.