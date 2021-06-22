OSCEOLA MILLS — An Osceola Mills resident spoke out at a recent borough council meeting about crime in the area, and asked for the neighborhood watch program to be reinstated.
The resident, who did not provide her full name, claimed that her children had been physically and verbally assaulted by older children while outside playing. According to the citizen, the assailants claimed that they were part of a gang and that they had control over certain areas of Osceola Mills. This is allegedly not the only attack on children in the area, as the resident claimed that many parents in the area have made statements about their children being harassed and assaulted.
The resident had been told the anti-crime program had been disbanded. She came to Monday’s meeting to ask that the borough create a new neighborhood watch program to help combat crime in the area.
A neighborhood watch program is a group of people living in the same area who want to make their neighborhood safer by working together and in conjunction with local law enforcement to reduce crime and improve their quality of life.
According to Osceola Mills Mayor Ida Reams, the group never disbanded but has been less active due to a lack of volunteers.
“We had been meeting, but nobody was showing up to help. The last meeting we had only two people show up.”
While the future of the group is uncertain, Reams scheduled a neighborhood watch meeting for August and told the resident to spread the word to get more people interested and involved.
Reams has been leading the anti-crime program but is set to retire in the coming months, leaving a vacancy that will need to be filled.
There has been a rise in crime through the Osceola Mills area in recent years with vandalism and drug use being major problems, Reams said. She said there have been reports of “transients” in the area. Private citizens have also reportedly been picking up used drug needles around Osceola Mills to make areas safer for the community. She said this is a liability for the borough; however it is their responsibility to take care of such matters.