OSCEOLA MILLS — Highlights from the recent meeting of the Osceola Mills Borough Council include:
- Council members were informed that they must attend at least one Clearfield County Hazard Mitigation meeting per year to retain their membership.
- The fire report stated there were a total of 21 incidents since last month’s meeting.
- The decision to either oil or install speed bumps on certain borough roads was tabled.
- Council raised the starting pay for borough workers from $9.50 to $10 per hour. Following this decision, the council reviewed two applications for a borough worker and agreed to interview one applicant.
- After receiving complaints about a parking ordinance, council members agreed to look through records to determine if the ordinance exists. If the ordinance is found, the council plans to revise it.
- The Spirit Award winners were determined by the council ahead of the Spirit Days festival.
- The state Department of Transportation changed the loop sensors in the traffic light in downtown Osceola following complaints about long red lights.