DUBOIS — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that a section of Maple Avenue in DuBois will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The closure will be in place between South Fourth Street and South Third Street starting at 6 a.m. This will be a one-day closure that will be lifted no later than 6 p.m.
During the closure, traffic will follow a detour using South Fourth Street, Chestnut Avenue, and South Third Street. The detour signs will be erected Monday, Sept. 9, but the closure will not be implemented until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
This closure is necessary to allow Hallstrom Construction to complete emergency repairs on a cooling tower at the Beaver Meadow Creamery, which is located at 415 Maple Ave..
In addition to the Maple Avenue closure, motorists are reminded that Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad will also be replacing a crossing on Route 219 (Liberty Boulevard) near the intersection with Route 255 on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Drivers should be prepared for travel delays while this work takes place.
