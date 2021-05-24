HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday and no coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
All of the areas in and around Progressland reported single-digit cases and no deaths, and the state reported only 693 new cases throughout the commonwealth.
Elk and Jefferson counties reported one new case each.
Blair County reported five new cases, Cambria County reported nine new cases, and Centre County reported six new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 13,293 cases and 335 deaths
- Cambria — 14,476 cases and 430 deaths
- Centre — 16,778 cases and 222 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,531 cases and 146 deaths
- Elk — 2,856 cases and 39 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,300 cases and 98 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 693 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,196,562.
There are 1,261 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 293 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 14 stood at 4.5%.
As of May 23, there was one new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,043 deaths attributed to COVID-19.