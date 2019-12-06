The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in November in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:
- Carl Dewight Gathagan of Clearfield and Haley Rae McKendrick of Woodland
- John Joseph Machtel of Clearfield and Denise Faith Turner of Clearfield
- Jonathan Daniel Guerra of Kylertown and Mary Rebecca Smilo of Curwensville
- Bruce Edward McCollom of Prescott Valley, Ariz. and Marsha Ann Wallace of Woodland
- Lynn Allen Smith Sr. of Clearfield and Chelsea Nicole Mills of Clearfield
- Cody Allen Wood of Brockway and Shelbie Lynn Jamison of Brockway
- Kyle Stephen Pelton of Brisbin and Rose Nicole Zelensky of Brisbin
- Matthew Robert Moore of Houtzdale and Cristina Rashelle Chicko of Houtzdale
- Jonathan Stuart Maxwell of Clearfield and Cassandra Elouise Tiara Silence, Wahroonga NSW 2076, Australia
- Gary Vincent Proulx of DuBois and Amber Lynne Stacy of DuBois
- Jesse James Pangallo of Clearfield and Kathryn Audrey Traylor of Clearfield
- Albert Mitchell Harris of Philipsburg and Gwen Marie Lansberry of Philipsburg
- Nathan Thomas Bowser of Brockport and Leigha Marie Himes of Brockport
- Stephen Michael Crain Jr. of Philipsburg and Jordan Elizabeth Bertothy of Philipsburg
- Jaret William Droll of Madera and Christina Marie Nicholson of Madera
- Tyler David Leroy Mays of Curwensville and Lindsay Erin Hullihen of Curwensville
- Michael Thomas Buchmiller of Smithmill and Michelle Lee Shorter of Smithmill