The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in November in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:

  • Carl Dewight Gathagan of Clearfield and Haley Rae McKendrick of Woodland
  • John Joseph Machtel of Clearfield and Denise Faith Turner of Clearfield
  • Jonathan Daniel Guerra of Kylertown and Mary Rebecca Smilo of Curwensville
  • Bruce Edward McCollom of Prescott Valley, Ariz. and Marsha Ann Wallace of Woodland
  • Lynn Allen Smith Sr. of Clearfield and Chelsea Nicole Mills of Clearfield
  • Cody Allen Wood of Brockway and Shelbie Lynn Jamison of Brockway
  • Kyle Stephen Pelton of Brisbin and Rose Nicole Zelensky of Brisbin
  • Matthew Robert Moore of Houtzdale and Cristina Rashelle Chicko of Houtzdale
  • Jonathan Stuart Maxwell of Clearfield and Cassandra Elouise Tiara Silence, Wahroonga NSW 2076, Australia
  • Gary Vincent Proulx of DuBois and Amber Lynne Stacy of DuBois
  • Jesse James Pangallo of Clearfield and Kathryn Audrey Traylor of Clearfield
  • Albert Mitchell Harris of Philipsburg and Gwen Marie Lansberry of Philipsburg
  • Nathan Thomas Bowser of Brockport and Leigha Marie Himes of Brockport
  • Stephen Michael Crain Jr. of Philipsburg and Jordan Elizabeth Bertothy of Philipsburg
  • Jaret William Droll of Madera and Christina Marie Nicholson of Madera
  • Tyler David Leroy Mays of Curwensville and Lindsay Erin Hullihen of Curwensville
  • Michael Thomas Buchmiller of Smithmill and Michelle Lee Shorter of Smithmill

