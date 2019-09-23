World War II veteran Norman B. Davis recently received his 50-year Masonic membership award.
Davis was born on March 5, 1923, one of 12 children of Ephraim and Kate (Wisor) Davis. He grew up during the Great Depression.
He was drafted while a senior at Clearfield High School but received a deferment until graduation in 1943. Upon entering the U.S. Army, and following basic training, he was assigned to the 283rd Battalion. The battalion was designated as “Theatre Artillery,” which meant it was a rapid deployment unit to wherever needed.
As a result, they engaged the Germans for 268 straight days fighting with five armies and eight divisions over Europe. The unit crossed the Alps in two feet of snow and negative 30-degree weather. Norman often commented about “camping out” all those many days in challenging weather. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals.
Following the war, he married Nadine Brett. They raised three children and were married for 60 years. Norman was active, along with his wife, in the life of the church at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clearfield. He served on the council, sang in the choirs, played handbells, participated with Parish Nursing Caregivers, and managed the building and grounds for several years.
Norman was a welder all of his working life. He and his brother, Groff, had a heavy equipment repair business servicing local coal companies for many years. Later he worked for S. J. Groves Construction Company during the construction of Interstates 80 and 79 and for C & K Coal Company.
He finished out his career working into his 70s with Vegetation Managers, Inc., where he lent his skills as a mechanic and welder and was affectionately called “Sparky.”
At age 96, Norman remains alert and in fairly good health. In addition to three children, he has eight grandchildren, and he just welcomed his 17th great-grandchild in June 2019.