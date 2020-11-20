The Clearfield Borough Finance Committee approved the tentative 2021 budget with no tax increase at last night’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council.
The budget calls for $2,374,061 in spending and revenues that will keep real estate taxes at 27 mills.
This means a resident with a home valued at $100,000 will pay about $675 in real estate taxes per year to the borough.
Under revenues, the borough is expecting to receive $1,052,000 from real estate taxes, $730,500 from local enabling taxes — including $530,000 from Earned Income Taxes.
The borough’s largest expenditure is its police department, which is budgeted $1,047,607, which accounts for about half of the borough’s budget.
For public works, the borough plans to spend $128,339 on highway maintenance-general, $57,732 on street cleaning, $72,210 on snow removal, $48,594 on traffic signals, $40,000 on highway lighting, $19,297 on sewers, and $19,318 on highway repairs.
The borough is also anticipating receiving $245,268 in state Liquid Fuels Funds for road maintenance.
The borough will vote on the tentative budget at its meeting next week and will vote on its final budget next month.