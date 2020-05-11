Clearfield Area School District does not anticipate a property tax increase will be necessary in next year’s proposed $42.8 million school budget, Business Administrator Sam Maney said at Monday’s Clearfield School Board committee meetings.
Maney presented the board with the tentative 2020-21 budget and said he is not recommending a tax increase despite a projected budget deficit.
He said revenues are projected at $39,047,915 and expenditures of $42,843,426 giving the district a projected deficit of approximately $3.7 million. However, Maney noted this year the district was projecting having a deficit of $3.1 million and it appears the district will end the year breaking even or maybe just have a small deficit. He added that it’s also possible the district could end the year with a small surplus.
Maney said the school district has a $14 million in its fund balance/reserves and if the deficit does materialize, the school district would still have more than $10 million left in its fund balance.
“I’m not comfortable with any kind of tax increase this year,” Maney said. “We are fortunate, many people do not have a fund balance.”
With so many people suffering economically, Maney said the school district could also consider extending the discount tax rate or eliminate the late fee for this year’s taxes. Maney said he is going to look into this further before next week’s meeting. The board is planning on voting on the tentative budget at next week’s meeting and the final budget in June.
Maney said he tightened the budget up as much as possible and as a result, expenses are expected to decrease by $96,031 next year when compared to this year. Superintendent Terry Struble said there is the possibility of $670,000 in federal dollars coming to the school district depending on what the state Department of Education decides to do; therefore the deficit could be even smaller.
The board held its meeting via video teleconferencing due to the COVID-19 emergency.