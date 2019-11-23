Clearfield Borough Council approved its tentative 2020 budget without a tax increase at its meeting Thursday night.
The budget calls for $2,418,846 in spending and revenues and keeps real estate taxes at 27 mills per year.
This means a resident with a home valued at $100,000 will pay about $675 in real estate taxes per year to the borough.
Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said it is an extremely tight budget because revenues are expected to be down next year. The 2019 budget had $2,521,496 in spending and revenue.
She said real estate tax revenue and cable TV franchise revenue have each fallen from last year, Stott said. Real estate taxes are expected to go down from $975,000 to $971,000 and cable television franchise revenue fell from $57,600 to $55,600.
Because revenues have fallen and costs continue to increase, every department except for the police department experienced cuts this year. She add that the police department needs to get its roof repaired/replaced next year.
Stott said she is optimistic the budget will end up being better than expected next year because there are a number of developments that if they happen, would improve the borough’s financial standing.
The police department is the borough’s largest expenditure. The borough budgeted $989,584 for the police department, which is almost 40 percent of the borough’s budget. The borough budgeted $334,419 to the street department, $131,634 for general highway maintenance, $55,252 for highway cleaning, $89,561 for snow removal, $80,000 for highway lighting, $27,154 for traffic control, $101,801 for the fire department, $75,432 for code enforcement.
The borough’s administrative salaries are as follows, Stott $63,969, police Chief Vincent McGinnis $71,056, Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack $41,003; Secretary/Administrative Assistant Betsey Houser $34,214, part-time Secretary Sally Ireland $8,882.82, and Solicitor F. Cortez Bell III $10,500,
Clearfield Borough Tax Collector is expected to earn a commission of $38,000, total cost of tax collection is $43,338.
The borough has budgeted a $10,000 contribution to the Clearfield Lawrence Township Airport, $4,560 to the Shaw Public Library, $500 to the SPCA, $2,500 to the Shade Tree Commission and $1,000 to the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation.
Other than real estate taxes, the borough’s other sources of income include Earned Income Tax $530,000, Local Services Tax $115,000, amusement tax $27,000, most of which comes from the Clearfield County Fair, $18,000 from Act 13 natural gas impact fees, $57,000 from motor vehicle violations, $23,000 from ordinance violations, $56,000 from parking meters, $750 from code violations, $150,000 from state grants, $20,000 from building permits, and $70,000 from the sewer fund.
The budget will be on display at the borough’s offices for the next month. Council will vote on the final budget at its December meeting.