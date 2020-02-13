PHILIPSBURG — Old Man Winter has been quite kind to the area over the last handful of years and while many are happy with less snow and warmer temperatures, others are disappointed they don’t get to enjoy typical cold winter activities.
Each year, Black Moshannon State Park hosts its “Fun In The Snow At Black Mo” winter festival. But with warm temperatures and no prominent storms on the way, park Environmental Education Specialist Michelle McCloskey said they’ve called an audible and have added new programs to Saturday’s event — which takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Due to not having snow or safe ice for the regular events, we have decided to add some new programs to the Fun In The Snow At Black Mo,” McCloskey said.
Events normally held on the ice by the beach/boat rental area will not take place — as it’s not safe — and park staff asks those attending to not venture out to those areas during the event.
McCloskey said one of the new events will be a “fun craft for the children.”
“They can make their own snow and take it home,” McCloskey said.
Even though there is not enough snow, those in attendance can practice their snowshoeing skills on the beach and can then stop by the warming hut to get a scavenger hunt list.
“Once all the items are found, return the list to receive a prize!” McCloskey said. “Come out to Black Moshannon State Park to enjoy a fun winter day!”
Friends of Black Moshannon will also have merchandise for sale and some snacks/drinks at the Environmental Learning Center.
The tentative schedule — in which more activities may be added — is as follows:
- 10-11 a.m. — Snowshoe Basics at the beach
- 10-11 a.m. — Make fake snow at the Environmental Learning Center
- 10 a.m.-noon — Scavenger Hunt-Warming Hut
- 11-11:30 a.m. — Ice Fishing Demo at the Warming Hut
- 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Snowshoe Loaner at the Warming Hut-Borrow the snowshoes to try on the beach
- 11:30 a.m.-noon — Winter Tree ID at the Environmental Learning Center
- 12:30-1:30 p.m. — Scavenger Hunt at the Warming Hut
- 12:30-1 p.m. — Owls at the Warming Hut
- 1-2 p.m. — Make fake snow at the Environmental Learning Center
- 1-1:45 p.m. — Winter Wildlife Hike at the Environmental Learning Center