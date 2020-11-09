Wednesday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, which is a national holiday. Most federal and state agencies will be closed, including the U.S. Postal Service. The Progress is publishing a newspaper on Nov. 11, but subscribers who receive their newspaper via mail will not receive that edition until Thursday, Nov. 12, along with the Thursday edition.
jbenamati
