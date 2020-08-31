HARRISBURG — The tri-county region was free of new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Neighboring counties of Blair reported five, Centre reported 17, and Cambria reported one additional case.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 461 cases with 11 deaths
- Cambria — 461 cases with 4 deaths
- Centre — 486 cases with 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 227 cases with 1 death
- Elk — 64 cases with 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 97 cases with 1 death
DOH confirmed there were 521 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 134,025 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30 is 159,917 with 4,456 positive cases. There were 22,467 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 30. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,673 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.
No new deaths were reported.