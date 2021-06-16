Clearfield County had one less case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health. There were two cases noted on Tuesday, but the total on Tuesday was one less than previously reported.
Neither Elk nor Jefferson counties added any new cases.
There were no coronavirus-related deaths reported in the tri-county region.
Blair County had no additional cases reported. Cambria County added seven new cases. Centre County added one new case.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –13,510 cases and 340 deaths
- Cambria –14,797 cases 437 deaths
- Centre –16,895 cases and 225 deaths
- Clearfield –8,638 cases and 151 deaths
- Elk –2,868 cases and 41 deaths
- Jefferson –3,342 cases and 99 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 312 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,209,448.
There are 492 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 129 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 4 stood at 1.9%.
There were 17 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,531 deaths attributed to COVID-19.