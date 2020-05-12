MADERA — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Tuesday announced the release of audit reports for volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in Allegheny, Berks, Bradford, Clearfield, Lebanon, Luzerne, Northampton, Schuylkill, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
In Clearfield County, there were no findings in the audit of Bigler Township VFRA.
“Volunteer firefighter relief associations support fire and rescue crews as they perform their dedicated, often heroic, duties,” DePasquale said. “Because state aid only goes so far, please keep your local emergency responders in mind when making donations to benefit your community.”
State aid for VFRAs comes from a 2 percent tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2019, 2,518 municipalities received nearly $60 million for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.