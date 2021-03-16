Clearfield County Jail currently has no COVID-19 cases among staff or inmates, Warden David Kessling reported at Tuesday’s prison board meeting.
Last month, the jail had as many as 11 cases, according to a previous article in The Progress.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman thanked Kessling and the staff at the jail for their work in keeping the number of cases down.
“Whatever you and the staff and the corrections officers up there have done, I certainly commend you for it,” Ammerman told Kessling. “Whatever you did certainly was effective.”
Kessling thanked Ammerman, but said the district attorney, the chief of police, the commissioners and the prison board have all worked with them to keep this problem under control.
“If we hadn’t worked together on this as a group this potentially could have been far worse than it is,” Kessling said.
Ammerman agreed, and said it was the combined effort of all these groups including the commissioners, controller Charles Adamson, and District Attorney Ryan Sayers who worked with the chiefs of police and the state police on who would be placed in jail on a case by case basis.
And whenever there were issues, the courts and law enforcement were able to work their way through it.
Ammerman said county Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III has been on call 24-hours a day in case there were any disagreements on who would be placed in jail.
“I think everyone should be commended for it,” Ammerman said.
Kessling also said the community also deserves credit. He said more people in the community are now wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing their hand more frequently has slowed the spread of COVID-19 in the area.