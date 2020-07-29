Clearfield County reported no additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Also in the tri-county region, neighboring Elk and Jefferson counties reported two cases each.
Blair County reported eight additional positive cases, Centre County reported five, and Cambria reported three.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and neighboring areas are listed below:
- Blair — 199 total cases with 2 deaths
- Cambria — 235 total cases with 3 deaths
- Centre — 370 total cases with 10 deaths
- Clearfield — 120 total cases with 0 deaths
- Elk — 42 total cases with 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 57 total cases with 1 death
DOH confirmed there were 834 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 110,218. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 125 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 111 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 22 and July 28 is 161,894 with 6,619 positive cases. There were 20,503 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 28. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,162 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported.