The bar/nightclub After Dark is looking to move into the former Veterans of Foreign Wars building on N. 3rd Street.
At Thursday’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council, it was announced that there will be a hearing next Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss the transfer of a liquor license into the borough.
The VFW Michael Sicks Post No. 1785 moved out of its 309 N. 3rd Street location in November after constructing a new, larger facility at 1145 Industrial Park Rd. in Lawrence Township.
After Dark, which is currently located at 150 Industrial Park Rd. in Lawrence Township is looking to move into the N. 3rd Street location in Clearfield Borough, according to borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III.
The hearing will be held during the regular meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council, Bell said.
In other business, the finance committee approved the five-year-contract with Brent Thomas CPA to perform the borough’s annual audit.
The personnel committee voted to recommend advertising the openings on the following boards and authorities, borough planning commission, zoning hearing board, shade tree commission, joint board of appeals and Clearfield Municipal Authority.
Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack reported the planning commission will be working to amend the peddler’s permit ordinance. Currently, door-to-door salesmen are allowed to operate until 10 p.m. and Mack said the planning commission is looking to set an earlier time, such as 6 p.m.