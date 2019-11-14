STATE COLLEGE — Centre County Chapter of the PA Association of Retired State Employees will meet at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Restaurant in State College on Thursday, Nov. 21, beginning at 11:45 a.m. Hoss’s is located at 1450 North Atherton Street. Members and guests are on their own for lunch.
The featured speaker is Lisa Bahr, Director of Operations for the Centre County PAWS organization.
Centre County PAWS was established in 1980. For almost 40 years they have been committed to finding forever homes for cats and dogs, educating citizens on responsible pet ownership, providing spay/neuter assistance, and ending pet overpopulation. PAWS is a non-euthanasia, member-supported, volunteer-enabled organization dedicated to the Promotion of Animal Welfare and Safety.
All PARSE members and retired state employees are encouraged to attend.
PARSE provides a variety of benefits to state retirees: dental insurance, vision insurance, pet insurance, long term care, etc.
For further information, contact PARSE President Nancy Knofsinger at 383-2648.