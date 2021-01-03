HARRISBURG — The New Year brought 271 additional cases of COVID-19 to Clearfield County, but there were no deaths reported. There were 115 cases on Friday, 107 on Saturday, and 49 on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported a total of 78 cases over the holiday weekend and one death, while Jefferson County reported 63 additional cases an three deaths.
Blair County reported 307 cases and one death. Cambria County reported 302 cases and four deaths. Centre County reported 140 cases and six deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 8,193 cases and 176 deaths
- Cambria — 9,038 cases and 254 deaths
- Centre — 9,171 cases and 145 deaths
- Clearfield — 4,294 cases and 50 deaths
- Elk — 1,515 cases and 17 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,951 cases and 46 deaths
According to the Department of Health’s hospital dashboard, 5,529 people are hospitalized with the virus across Pennsylvania and and 1,149 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Sixty-nine percent of the state’s total cases are considered to be recovered.