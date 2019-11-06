Voters were out in full force in deciding new supervisors for their respective townships on Tuesday, as new faces will be installed at the January reorganization meetings.
The closest area race came in Morris Township, as Republican Josiah Jones edged out Democrat Emerson Reams by a mere seven votes — 352 to 345. Jones will take over for longtime Supervisor Richard “Tony” O’Dell and will join fellow Supervisors John Saggese and James Williams.
Only 50 votes separated the race in Decatur Township, as Republican Bill Vogle defeated Democrat Michael Shimmel by a 329-279 margin. Vogle joins Supervisor Andy Rebar for a six-year term. Due to a court-ordered resignation earlier this year by former Supervisor Doug McClellan, a four-year term was also up for grabs, as Republican James Rice defeated Shimmel 426-198.
Bigler Township also saw a close battle. Republican Barry Reams edged out Democrat Dwayne Delattre 177-139. Reams will start his six-year term along fellow Supervisors R. Philbert Myers and Randy Mick.
Covington Township saw Republican Todd Fedder defeat current Supervisor and Democrat Merle Roussey 143-43.
Cooper Township had a race where the incumbent actually held onto a seat. Current Supervisor and Republican Charlie Saggese defeated challenger and Democrat William Dolby 313-146. Saggese earns another six-year term and will be alongside current Supervisors Wayne Josephson and Randy Killion.