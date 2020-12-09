A new retail establishment is planned for the former Gordmans building at the Clearfield Mall.
At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Lawrence Township Planning Commission, Code Enforcement Officer Deb Finkbeiner reported the owner of the building, Pennmark, has submitted plans for cursory review by the planning commission for parking changes for a retail establishment to moveto in the building that formerly housed Gordmans, and prior to that, Peebles.
Pennmark did not reveal the retailer or what type of store it would be, but she said the retailer wants to put a loading dock on the left side of the building.
Planning commission member Loretta Wagner said that is a high traffic area and the retailer will have to provide traffic control, whether it is signage, curbing etc. in that area if they want to put a loading dock there.
Chairman Dan Shepler agreed and said traffic control would have to be in the rear of the building as well because Pizza Hut has a drive thru window on the right side of the building that routes traffic behind the building
Finkbeiner said she doesn’t believe there would be delivery trucks there on a daily basis, and suggested the company limit delivery times when Pizza Hut isn’t open.
Shelper, Wagner and planning commission member Dan Nelson agreed that it could be helpful, but added the company would have to have find a solution for traffic in the loading dock area.
“They are going to have to come up with a plan to address it,” Wagner said.
Shepler agreed and said he would like to see a preview of the traffic patterns in that area.
Because it was only a cursory review, the planning commission took no action on the plan. Finkbeiner said she would type up the planning commission’s comments and send them to Pennmark.
Wagner said she is pleased there is interest in the building.
“We want to do everything we can to get businesses in here,” Wagner said.
Finkbeiner said she doesn’t have any more information on the retailer and said the plans were submitted Tuesday afternoon.
Members Rebekah Graham and Karen Potts were absent.