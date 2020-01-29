The state Department of Environmental Protection has issued the permits for PA Waste LLC of Philadelphia to construct a municipal waste landfill in Boggs Township.
Commissioner Tony Scotto made the announcement at yesterday’s commissioners meeting, saying they received word on the approval yesterday morning.
DEP also issued a press release to The Progress on the permit approval.
“DEP has conducted a thorough review of permits required for this facility, considering substantial public comment in the process,” said Marcus Kohl, director of DEP’s Northcentral Regional Office, in a statement. “After determining that all requirements have been met and assuring that the required bonding is in place, we have issued the permits necessary through our Waste Management and Waterways and Wetlands programs for construction of the facility.”
PA Waste is planning to construct a new 5,000 tons-per-day, double-lined, municipal waste landfill in Boggs Township.
The proposed landfill and supporting facilities will be located within an 845-acre facility about seven miles southeast of Clearfield, along the west side of state Route 153. The waste disposal limits will encompass about 217 acres, with support facilities and buffer areas within the remainder of the overall facility boundary, according to DEP.
Commissioners said they plan to meet with their attorneys to discuss a possible appeal to the permits.
The county has 30 days to file an appeal, according to the DEP press release.
Commissioner John Sobel said he believes the commissioners would file an appeal.
Commissioner Dave Glass said he is opposed to the landfill and has not changed his mind — but said he would wait to meet with their legal counsel before making any statements on the matter.
It has been a long road for PA Waste to get its permits approved. It first applied for the permit in 2006.
However, in 2013 during the technical review portion of the application process, it was determined the landfill application had 71 deficiencies and gave PA Waste three months to address the issues.
After several time extensions, DEP rejected the application in April 2015. The company filed an appeal to the ruling to the Environmental Hearing Board, but PA Waste withdrew the appeal on April 15, 2016, according to a previous article in The Progress.
PA Waste resubmitted Phase I of its application in June 2017, and Phase II on Feb. 28, 2018, according to DEP.
PA Waste has five years to construct and begin operations at the landfill or the permits would be voided, according to DEP.