Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority is having an Electronics Recycling and Household Hazardous Waste Special Collection Day on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The event will be held in the parking lot of the Clearfield County Jail, and pre-registration is required, according to Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority Director Jodi Brennan.
She said the authority has two of these events per year — one in the spring and one in the fall.
The events are held to help people to properly dispose of electronic and household waste and to help curb illegal dumping of these materials.
“What to do with electronics is very problematic this day and age, and folks really appreciate these recycling days,” Commissioner John Sobel said.
Residents can drop off electronics such as televisions, computer monitors, towers and laptops, printers, copiers, fax machines and scanners, audio, video and stereo equipment, DVD/VCR players, microwaves, phones and accessories and any electronics with a circuit board or cord.
Participants can pre-resister by visiting www.ecsr.net or call 1-866-815-0016.
Brennan said people began signing up for the last event because they were not able to get in.
“I always urge people to sign up sooner than later,” Brennan said.
Household hazardous waste items include oils based paints and stains, paint thinners, degreasers and car care products, driveway sealer, pesticides, pool chemicals, antifreeze, waste oils, motor oils, gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuels and fuel additives, propane tanks and compressed gas cylinders, florescent lamps and batteries.
Containers larger than five gallons will not be accepted.
The cost is 60 cents per pound charge for computer towers, and peripherals and CRT televisions and monitors, 65 cents per pound for small devices with freon such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners, 65 cents per pound for oil-based and latex paint.
Household hazardous waste is $1 per pound, universal waste (fluorescent bulbs and batteries) is 75 cents per pound and propane tanks are $4 each.
Payment is due upon delivery. Cash, check or credit card are accepted.