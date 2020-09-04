PHILIPSBURG — The Moshannon Valley Emergency Medical Services company recently purchased 2.3 acres of land at the site of the former Philipsburg Area Hospital. MVEMS plans to construct a new emergency management headquarters at that site.
“We were pleased to work with the staff of the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership to acquire their land,” said Danielle Parks, President of the MVEMS board of directors. “Our current facility is too small for our needs and is outdated. The new ambulance facility will be modern and it too will be equipped with up to date life saving equipment and vehicles. Our staff are excited about this new building project and they look forward to its completion within the next two years.”
“The sale of the 2.3 acres of our Philipsburg Area Commerce Park site to MVEMS is consistent with our mission to assist and strengthen existing local businesses,” said Steve Lyncha, President of the MVEDP board of directors. “There is approximately 15 acres of land at the PACP site and we have owned that property since March 2017. Since that time, we have had two prospects that were interested in the entire site but those deals did not happen. We knew that the site could be subdivided for multiple projects and that is the direction that we are now going.”
“The former Philipsburg Area Hospital provided life-saving services so it is somewhat ironic that our first sale of land at our PACP site is to another organization that provides life-saving services,” said Stan LaFuria, Executive Director of the MVEDP. “With the loss of the hospital, the importance of the MVEMS organization became even more significant to the people of this region. I was pleased and proud to previously serve for over 15 years on the MVEMS board of directors. The MVEMS organization has excellent full-time staff leadership and a dedicated board of directors.”
Philipsburg Emergency Medical Service was formed in 1979. It was at that time that the company moved to their current location at 14 West Locust St. Critically important is the fact that the company provides both Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support services to the people that it assists. In 2002, Philipsburg Emergency Medical Service name was changed to Moshannon Valley Emergency Medical Service to reflect its service to the entire Moshannon Valley region consisting of almost 40,000 residents.
Moshannon Valley EMS goals are to provide and maintain the continued standard of care as set forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and to further provide the utmost care the residents of the Moshannon Valley Area have come to know and expect. Moshannon Valley EMS expects to meet or exceed the highest standards of pre-hospital, inter facility and medically related care, transportation, education and training. Moshannon Valley EMS is committed to grow with the expanding needs of the Moshannon Valley community.
Moshannon Valley EMS does not discriminate against socioeconomic status, language, age, physical abilities, gender and race. Moshannon Valley EMS involves the people of the Moshannon Valley area in its planning through media (radio and newspaper), public education, training, and speaking engagements.
Moshannon Valley EMS assists seven other BLS ambulance services in the area by providing ALS service to its patients when applicable.
Moshannon Valley EMS currently employs 39 employees. EMTs and Paramedics care for the sick and wounded while quickly transporting them to a nearby medical facility. EMTs and Paramedics often work side by side with the police officers and firefighters to provide the best all-around care in emergency situations.
Moshannon Valley EMS has two co-managers — Wes Cartwright and Shelly Tormey. The company is governed by a Board of Directors consisting of five community members and two employees. Current members of the Board are Danielle Parks, Judy Pleskonko, Anthony Czap, Zachary Unch, Mel Curtis, Ben Bush and Casey Cartwright.
The ambulance service will be seeking grants and funding from the municipalities and communities it serves to help fund this building project. If you are interested in learning how you can help fund this building project, please contact 342-3292 or email mvems@verizon.net. As always, the community’s support is valuable to the continuation of the cause.