PHILIPSBURG — Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership announced that it has a large quantity of personal protective equipment to give to business owners free of charge.
The Centre County 911 office, through Centre County government, has made the PPE available to businesses in the Philipsburg region in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 virus.
“During the week of Sept. 7, we received a call from Jeff Wharran, Director of the Centre County Office of Emergency Services asking if we would assist with the distribution of the PPE here in the Philipsburg area,” said Stan LaFuria, Executive Director of the MVEDP. “We believe that it is our duty to distribute the PPE as this is just another way that we can assist the business community,” he said.
The PPE that is available includes masks, shields, hand sanitizer, rubber gloves, and a small quantity of thermometers.
Business owners or representatives should contact the Partnership office at 342-2260 to arrange to secure the PPE. The PPE is located at the Moshannon Valley Enterprise Center facility, 200 Shady Ln., in Rush Township.