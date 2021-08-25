QUEHANNA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area drivers that slow work progress on Wykoff Run Road (Route 2001) in Cameron County has extended the daylight closure for a second time — pushing completion into the middle of next week.
PennDOT Cameron County Maintenance started this work Monday, Aug. 16, and had expected to complete it in approximately five days.
PennDOT now expects the closure to remain in place through Sept. 1. The official, 40-mile detour also remains in effect. The detour uses Quehanna Highway (Route 2006 in Cameron County/Route 2004 in Elk County), Route 555, and Route 120.
The closure and detour will continue to be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, except for Saturday and Sunday when crews will not be working. Residents and camp owners along Wykoff Run Road are able to access their properties.
Work consists of placing a double seal coat along the entire 10-mile stretch of Wykoff Run Road. The sealcoat will provide a protective coating to the asphalt pavement—extending its life and improving ride quality for drivers. Closing the road during this work enhances safety for maintenance workers and allows PennDOT to complete it efficiently.