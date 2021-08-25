KERRMOOR — Since mid-August, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has been working to replace a bridge in Clearfield County. The bridge spans Campbell Run on Route 3016 (Marron Road) between Route 729 and Route 3005 (Irvona Road) in Ferguson Township.
The old bridge is being replaced by a new box culvert. An average of almost 400 vehicles crosses the structure each day.
With the bridge closed, a detour using Route 729, Route 3022 (Ansonville Road), and Route 3005 (Irvona Road) remains in place. This detour will be used for the duration of the project, which is now expected to finish on Sept. 3—a week beyond the original Aug. 27 completion date.
PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance will perform excavation, demolition of the existing bridge, placement of the new box culvert, and back-fill. Contractor Jay Fulkroad & Sons, Inc. of McAlisterville will pave the roadway approaches and install guide rail. All work is weather and schedule dependent.