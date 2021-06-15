Ramey Borough discusses code violations
RAMEY — At the recent meeting of Ramey Borough Council, a moment of silence was held for former Councilman Jake Bacher, who passed away on June 2.
Council also discussed the blighted property problem in the borough. After much discussion, council decided to have the borough solicitor prepare an ordinance for adoption regarding the removal of blighted properties.
The code enforcement officer will be notified about violations regarding junk vehicles, grass cutting and burning in the borough. Because of recent vandalism in the park and ballfield, council will be placing cameras in these areas.
The next regular meeting will be held on Monday, July 12 at 6 p.m. in the borough building.