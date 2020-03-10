Bradford Township
WOODLAND — Bradford Township Supervisors at their latest meeting heard a report from the township auditors for 2019, and approved a 50-cent per hour raise for the supervisors.
In other business, a motion was made and approved to advertise for stone bids and canopy cutting on Millstone Road Phase II.
Wallaceton Borough
WALLACETON — Borough Council held its regular meeting recently.
Scott Nelson representing the Four Leaf Youth Softball program talked to council about the use of the ball field located in Wallaceton. Council agreed that they cause use the field but must maintain the property all year long in regard to grass cutting and general maintenance, provide proof of their own insurance, and to always be open to and available to work with council.
Council still has a vacant seat on the Wallaceton Boggs Municipal Board. Anyone iinterested should send a letter of interest to wallacetonboro@yahoo.com.
A reminder was issued to residents stating the borough will be enforcing ordinances once the weather clears up; therefore now would be a good time to start clean up and removal of unwanted and unused debris on residents’ properties.
The next council meeting will be held April 7 at 7 p.m.
Ferguson Township
KERRMOOR — Ferguson Township held its monthly meeting recently.
Stone bids were opened and awarded. Bucktail Excavators was awarded 400 Tons AASHTO No. 8 (1B) Limestone at $20.74/ton. Woodland Equipment and Supply Company was awarded 800 Tons 2A Limestone at $14.72/ton and 88 Tons No. 3 Limestone at $17.88/ton.
Supervisors are expected to open bids for paving project on Ross Road and McGee Road at the next meeting scheduled April 6 at 7 p.m.