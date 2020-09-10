Knox Township
to sell dump truckNEW MILLPORT — Knox Township Supervisors at their recent regular monthly meeting approved advertising its Ford 800 for sale by sealed bid.
The truck is a 1998 Ford 800 Maron-Herrington all-wheel dump truck. The sale will include a 10-foot plow and spreader.
Sealed bids will be opened at the next regular meeting scheduled Oct. 5.
In other bid matters, the township is to receive bids on security service for the township building.
The state liquid fuels audit for 2018 and 2019 has been completed with no findings. The township has received an estimate of $77,501 for the 2021 liquid fuel distribution. This is approximately 10 percent less than received for 2020.
Jordan Twp. appoints new solicitorANSONVILLE –At Tuesday’s rescheduled meeting, Jordan Township Supervisors appointed a new solicitor.
Attorney C.J. Zwick of DuBois was hired to represent the township, according to Secretary Don Wharton.
The supervisors also noted a performance bond was received from Bucktail Excavators for the 2020-21 stone bid, said information about usage fees were sent to all gas companies; the state liquid fuels audit reported no findings and the 2021 liquid fuels fund allotment estimate is $98,124 –a decrease of $13,000 from the current year.
The supervisors’ next meeting is Monday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at the township building.
Pine Twp. accepts stockpiling proposalAt a special meeting Tuesday, Pine Township Supervisors approved a proposal to pick up excess stone previously applied to Greenwood Road and stockpile it at a designated location. The board accepted an offer from Mark Collins at a cost of $1,800.