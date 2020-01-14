Burnside Township
WESTOVER — Santo Adamo will remain chairman of Burnside Township’s Board of Supervisors after being re-elected to the position at the township’s recent meeting.
Brian Beck was named vice chairman. The third supervisor, Diana Rorabaugh, was retained as the township’s secretary/treasurer. All three supervisors will continue to serve as roadmasters.
The supervisors retained part-time, as-needed employees as Brian Beck, James Lauer, Ron Kruise, William Rorabaugh, Kurt Brothers and Devin Beck.
The Cummings Law Firm, Clearfield, will continue as solicitor; First Commonwealth Bank, depository; Keystone Collections Group, collector of local services tax; Pallone Insurance Agency Inc., insurance agent; Roger White, vacancy board chairman; and Jason Sunderland, emergency management coordinator.
Meetings will continue to be held on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 2447 Ridge Rd., Westover. The exception will be if the first Thursday is election day or a holiday then the meeting will be moved to the second Thursday at 7 p.m.
At the business meeting that followed, the supervisors approved the 2020-2021 salt contract with COSTARS for 250 ton; an ordinance amending its nonuniform pension plan administered by the state’s Municipal Retirement System that states the township, as a member, will abide by state and federal laws regarding contributions into employees’ pension plans; and approved joining the state Association of Township Supervisors’ commercial driver’s license program.
The supervisors also discussed investigating the possibility of grant funding to replace the bridge on Shepard Lane Road. The bridge was repaired last summer however a recent inspection by an engineering company noted the bridge’s superstructure’s overall condition is poor.
The supervisors’ next meeting is Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
Chest TownshipLAJOSE — Dan Sunderland will continue as the chairman of the board of supervisors for Chest Township, assisted by Kevin Hutton as vice chairman.
The two men were re-elected to the positions at its recent reorganizational meeting of the board, according to Secretary Larry Garner.
The third supervisor is Rodney Davis. All three will serve as the township’s roadmasters and representatives to the Clearfield County Sewage Agency, Moshannon Valley Council of Governments and as the township’s floodplain administrators.
The board retained Larry Garner as the township’s secretary/treasurer at a monthly salary of $850. Karen Garner will continue as the assistant secretary/treasurer at a wage of $9.50 per hour.
The supervisors approved requesting the township’s auditors to hold working supervisor’s salary at $12.25 per hour.
Meetings will continue to be held on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 2406 McPherron Rd., LaJose.
John Hilliard was named as the township’s equipment operator at a salary of $10.50 per hour and the township’s vacancy board chairman. The board gave tentative approval to hiring Harry Westover as a part-time, as-needed basis if he is permitted to be a township employee because he does not reside there, Garner said. His rate will be $9.75 per hour.
Northwest Bank was named depository, Lundy & Lundy, Punxsutawney, solicitor; McDonald Accounting Service of Northern Cambria, auditor; Jason Sunderland, emergency management coordinator; and Joyce Undercofler, the township’s representative to the Clearfield County Tax Collection Committee.
The supervisors authorized equipment would be rented at the lowest reasonable cost and the best performance; and fuel and gasoline would be purchased from American Natural Supply, Mahaffey Fuel & Service Center, Sheetz, Martin Oil Co. and Nittany Oil.
The reimbursement rate for the use of personal vehicles for township business was set at 58 cents per mile.
At the business meeting that followed, the supervisors appointed Sandy Rowles to a vacant auditor position; reviewed the fire protection contract with Irvona Fire Co. at a cost of $1,800; and approved the Chest Township Concerned Citizens using the municipal building for their monthly meeting at a fee of $25 per meeting.
Pike TownshipCURWENSVILLE — Pat Morgan was retained as chairman of the Pike Township Supervisors at its recent reorganizational meeting. Dave Kephart will continue as vice chairman. Mark Collins is the third supervisor.
Meeting dates were set as the first Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 4257 Curwensville-Grampian Hwy., Curwensville.
Ashley Pritchard will remain the township’s secretary/treasurer. She will be paid $1,600 per month.
Travis French and Dave Stricek were appointed to vacant positions on the board of auditors. Heather Bozovich will continue as the township’s solicitor; Jim Norris, vacancy board chairman; Marc Hatten, emergency management coordinator; Northwest Bank, depository; P. Joseph Lehman Inc., engineer; and Hess & Fisher Inc., primary and alternate sewage enforcement officers.
John Errigo Jr. was named to a five-year term on the Pike Township Municipal Authority.
The board authorized all road employees be classified as heavy equipment operators and are required to possess a Class B commercial driver’s license. Wages were set at $20.50 per hour.
The mileage reimbursement rate for the use of personal vehicles used to conduct township business was set at the current rate allowed by the Internal Revenue Service.
At the business meeting that followed, the supervisors approved animal enforcement Officer Tom Shaffer’s report for December. Shaffer responded to 11 incidents. The board also authorized adding Collins’ name to the signer’s list for accounts at Northwest Bank and removing the name of former Supervisor Jerry Stephens.
Ferguson Township
KERRMOOR — Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors held their reorganization meeting recently, followed by the regular meeting. Scott Blackburn was appointed as chaiman, Donald Sheeder appointed as vice-chair and Lloyd Harnish appointed Roadmaster.
The reappointment of Secretary/Treasurer Beth Peoples was approved with an increase in salary of $100 per month for a total of $800 per month.
Supervisors increased the manual labor wage to $11.50 per hour and equipment operator wage to $13 per hour. Supervisors also voted to keep the taxes the same with no increase.
Regular meetings will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If a meeting falls on a holiday, the meeting will be held the following Monday. During the regular meeting the supervisors appointed Matt Ross to be the third auditor. They also signed engagement letter for Troxell & Associates to complete 2019 audit. The next meeting will be held Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.
Gulich Township AuditorsSMITHMILL — Gulich Township Auditors met recently with Auditors Kristen Gallagher and Sarah Vining, Secretary/Treasurer Andrew Popyack, and citizens Garry Davidsen and Karen Davidsen.
Vining will serve as chairwoman and Gallagher will serve as secretary. Trevor Peterson will serve as the third auditor.
The township audit will begin the first week in February.
Covington TownshipFRENCHVILLE — Covington Township supervisors recently re-elected Supervisor Melanie Royer as chairwoman for 2020 at their reorganization meeting. Cindy Bell was appointed as secretary.
The board authorized a $1 per hour raise for working Supervisor Nick Bolognese Sr.
The township auditors plan to meet at the ned of January to begin their audit of the township’s 2019 financial records.