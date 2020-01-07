Solan to lead Gulich Township Supervisors in 2020
SMITHMILL — Gulich Township Supervisors elected Alex Solan as Chairman of the board of supervisors at its reorganization meeting on Monday. Supervisor Kevin Phillips was chosen as vice-chairman and Thomas Stine is the third supervisor.
Andrew Popyack will continue to serve as secretary/treasurer.
Meetings will continue to be held the first Thursday of each month with a start time of 4 p.m. First Commonwealth Bank will remain the depository for township funds. Jody L. Murawski, CPA was re-appointed as deputy tax collector. Tim Matia will serve as Gulich Township’s board member for Muddy Run Regional Authority.
Gary Davidsen will serve as vacancy board chairman. Heather Bozovich will remain as the township’s solicitor.
During the regular business meeting, supervisors approved membership to Moshannon Valley Council of Governments for 2020 and to participate in the 2020 County Aid Liquid Fuels program.
The next meeting will be held Feb. 6 at 4 p.m.
Covington Twp. reorganizes
FRENCHVILLE — Supervisor Edward Kanuha was elected as chairman of the board at Monday’s Covington Township Supervisors meeting. Nick Bolognese Sr. was appointed as vice-chairman and Laurie Hess retained as Secretary/Treasurer.
Nick Bolognese Sr. was reappointed as Roadmaster. Supervisors retained CNB Bank as main depository.
Regular monthly meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at the township building, Feb. 4, March 3, April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 4, and Dec. 1. Treasurer’s bond was set at $125,000.
Supervisors re-appointed Keystone Collections to collect EIT and LST tax. They also re-appointed Jackie Williams to represent Covington Township at the Tax Collection Committee of Clearfield County, P. Joseph Lehman, Inc. as township consulting engineer, John Sobel as township solicitor, and Mary Kay Lupton as sewage enforcement officer.
The next meeting is Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. at the township building.
Wallaceton seeks to fill municipal authority seat
WALLACETON — Wallaceton Borough held its reorganization meeting Monday evening, with Councilman Fred Wisor elected as council president.
Other appointments include vice president –Phillip Quick, solicitor –The Law Office of Heather L. Bozovich, bank -CBT Bank, EIT Collector –Keystone Collections, roadmaster –Paul Evans, roadmaster assistant –Harry Singer, secretary –Nicole Ennis, water authority –PA American, sewage authority –Wallaceton Boggs Municipal Authority, auditors –Barb Czar.
Meeting dates and time have been set for the first Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.
Per Capita Tax will be $5 and occupation tax is set at $10. There is a vacant seat on the Wallaceton Boggs Municipal Authority. Anyone interested in serving in the position should send a letter of interest to the Wallaceton Borough at wallacetonboro@yahoo.com.
The next meeting will be held Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.
Knox Township leadership remains the same
NEW MILLPORT — There are no changes to the current positions held at Knox Township Board of Supervisors.
Supervisor Charles Lynn remains as board chairman. Supervisors Stan Dennis remains as Roadmaster and Greg Slopey was reappointed as secretary/treasurer.
Marty Duttry was appointed as vacancy chairman and Brian Witherow as emergency management coordinator.
Meetings will continue to be held the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the township building.
Joseph Freeman has declined the position of auditor, which he won by write-in in the November general election. The supervisors unanimously appointed Annie Lynn to fill the position.
Slopey presented the unaudited financial figures for both the state and general funds. The township ended the year on budget with an overall surplus.
Supervisors voted to remain a part of the Moshannon Valley Council of Governments and a property maintenance member.
The next meeting will be held Feb. 3.
Blackburn appointed chairman at Ferguson Twp.
KERRMOOR — Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors held their reorganization meeting Monday night followed by the regular meeting. Scott Blackburn was appointed as chaiman, Donald Sheeder appointed as vice-chair and Lloyd Harnish appointed Roadmaster.
The reappointment of Secretary/Treasurer Beth Peoples was approved with an increase in salary of $100 per month for a total of $800 per month.
Supervisors increased the manual labor wage to $11.50 per hour and equipment operator wage to $13 per hour. Supervisors also voted to keep the taxes the same with no increase.
Regular meetings will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If a meeting falls on a holiday, the meeting will be held the following Monday. During the regular meeting the supervisors appointed Matt Ross to be the third auditor. They also signed engagement letter for Troxell & Associates to complete 2019 audit. The next meeting will be held Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.
Gulich Twp. auditors meet
SMITHMILL — Gulich Township Auditors met Jan. 7 with Auditors Kristen Gallagher and Sarah Vining, Secretary/Treasurer Andrew Popyack, and citizens Garry Davidsen and Karen Davidsen.
Vining will serve as chairwoman and Gallagher will serve as secretary. Trevor Peterson will serve as the third auditor.
The township audit will begin the first week in February.
