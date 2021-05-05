Wallaceton Borough discusses future of former Wallaceton-Boggs school
WALLACETON — The Wallaceton Borough Council at their recent meeting heard from the owner of the former Wallaceton Boggs School. The owner wants to work with the borough to determine future possibilities out of the property for kids in the sport of wrestling.
Council also heard from a representative on the Chestnut Ridge Estate on the future and potential regarding the Estate, according to Secretary Nicole Ennis. The borough agreed to release the Letter of Credit pertaining the property.
Council heard complaints about residents’ properties that are full of debris and trash. Council has discussed bringing the state Department of Environmental Protection into the borough to assess the properties and situations. Council is encouraging all residents to dispose of trash and debris on their property properly.
Council heard from residents about water and drainage within the borough. They are working the roadmaster to try to fix and maintain the drainage situation.
Also, Council would like to remind residents that if they are performing construction, pool installation and such they must obtain a permit. Permits can be obtained on the Moshannon Valley Council of Government website at www.movalleycog.com.
The next monthly meeting will be held on June 1 7 p.m. Any questions or concerns can be emailed to the borough at wallacetonboro@yahoo.com.
Ramey Boro Council discusses blighted properties
RAMEY — Ramey Borough Council at their recent meeting held a discussion about blighted properties in the borough. Council will speak to the code enforcement officer about junk vehicles and grass cutting.
Council received information from Ted Charney of Houtzdale-Ramey EMS. Charney said EMS Week is May 16-22 and they are asking residents to have address signs visible in case of an emergency. Houtzdale-Ramey EMS does have reflective address signs for sale at a cost of $15. Call 814-378-8622 for more information.
A memorial day service is scheduled at Palcher Park on Sunday, May 30.