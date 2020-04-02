Guardian Healthcare has confirmed there has been a case of COVID-19 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.
Guardian Healthcare issued the following statement to The Progress:
“We can confirm a case of COVID-19 at our Mountain Laurel facility in Clearfield. We are following all Centers for Disease Control, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and state Department of Health guidance for health care facilities.”
Additional information was not provided. The facility did not disclose if the positive case was from a patient or an employee.
Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is a 240-bed facility at 700 Leonard Street in Clearfield, according to the facility’s website.