There are currently 19 COVID positive inpatients at Mount Nittany Medical Center, ages 34 to 100, with 149 COVID-related admissions, and an average daily census of 26 COVID positive inpatients for April, according to MNMC Executive Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer Tiffany Cabibbo.
By comparison, there was an average daily census of 18 COVID positive inpatients in March, with 124 total COVID-related admissions. April comes in with the third highest average daily census of COVID inpatients and is the third highest month of COVID admissions since the pandemic began.
“This week we were proud to announce that with a total of more than 40,000 doses given or currently scheduled, we continue to lead COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Centre County. However, with less than 33 percent of Centre County fully vaccinated, we still have a long way to go until the majority of our community is vaccinated and we begin to experience herd immunity,” Cabibbo said.
“With all Pennsylvanians ages 16 and older eligible to schedule their vaccination appointments – 16- and 17-year-olds are currently eligible for the Pfizer vaccine – we strongly encourage everyone that is eligible to sign up for a vaccine as soon as possible.”
To sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine at Mount Nittany Health, register on the COVID-19 webpage at mountnittany.org/coronavirus. Click “Sign up now” and complete the form at your convenience. Appointments are available.
As a reminder, you do not need to be a Mount Nittany Health patient to request an appointment, and there is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine. We will contact you with your appointment date and time.
It is essential that continue to work to consistently practice safety measures including masking, frequent hand washing and social distancing.