STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health recently announced a restructuring of its management and administrative staff due to the operational and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health system officials estimated this will result in the reduction of approximately 50 positions.
“We are very grateful for those who have made such important contributions to our organization and to the community over the years and during this public health crisis,” said Kathleen Rhine, Mount Nittany Health President and CEO. “This was a difficult decision, but we must respond to the significant impact COVID-19 has had, and will continue to have, on our organization.”
Much like other health systems, Mount Nittany Health’s volumes have dropped significantly over the last three months, resulting in a $30 million revenue shortfall. Volume declines of between 50% and 80% have affected all patient care areas, including admissions, emergency department visits, outpatient visits and surgical cases.
Rhine emphasized that the system is currently phasing the re-opening of non-emergency and elective services with a variety of measures, including increased time between surgical procedures, fewer patients in waiting areas to increase distancing, universal screening and masking in line with best practices, to ensure the safety of patients and staff. People should be confident seeking the care they need. In addition, the Mount Nittany Physician Group has introduced telemedicine services to improve convenience and access.
“We face the same challenges as other healthcare systems across the country,” added Rhine. “We will continue to monitor operations and adapt in order to ensure we remain well positioned to serve the community.”
The restructuring and reductions will occur over the next three weeks and the health system is extending support to the affected employees.