STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health announced today that it has reached agreement on a new three-year contract with the SEIU, the union that represents approximately 900 of Mount Nittany Health’s 2,400 employees.
Mount Nittany Health CEO Kathleen Rhine said, “Our most important work is serving our community. We greatly value all our staff across the health system and their work to keep the community healthy.
“Our history of providing competitive pay and benefits reflects our appreciation for all that they do. We are focused on supporting our employees during these uncertain economic times and protecting a strong future for Mount Nittany Health.”
The contract includes a five percent wage increase over three years, lower costs for healthcare benefits, and retention of market-leading retirement and paid time off plans.
In addition, agreement was reached on the health system’s proposal to develop new job opportunities for employees whose jobs are being phased out as a result of reduced volumes at the Medical Center.
These agreements are in addition to the up to four weeks of additional paid time off that the health system announced it was providing to all staff in May to support them during the global pandemic if they needed to use additional time off or to cash in next year.