STATE COLLEGE — There are currently five COVID positive inpatients at Mount Nittany Medical Center, ages 63 to 79, with an average daily census of seven COVID positive inpatients for the month of June. So far this month, there has been an average daily census of five COVID positive inpatients.
All Pennsylvanians ages 12 and older are eligible to schedule their vaccination appointments – 12 to 17-year-olds are currently eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Parents/guardians may register for a Pfizer vaccine for 12-17, and must be present at the time of the vaccine being administered to a minor.
To sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine at Mount Nittany Health, you can register on our COVID-19 webpage at mountnittany.org/coronavirus. Click “Sign up now” and complete the form at your convenience. As a reminder, you do not need to be a Mount Nittany Health patient to request an appointment, and there is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine. We will contact you with your appointment date and time.
For a complete list of nearby vaccine clinic locations, visit vaccines.gov.