STATE COLLEGE — This week, Mount Nittany Health is pleased to announce that more than 40,000 vaccines have been either given or scheduled at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic, as the health system continues to lead vaccination efforts in Centre County.
With all Pennsylvanians age 16 and older now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the health system encourages everyone that is eligible to register for their vaccination appointment.
“As we surpass the 40,000 doses mark, we celebrate that milestone and the work that our remarkable team has done to get us this point. Yet, with less than 33 percent of Centre County fully vaccinated, there is much more work to be done to get us to the point of herd immunity in our area,” shares Tiffany Cabibbo, DSc, executive vice president, patient care services and chief nursing officer, Mount Nittany Health. “The month of April is on track to be the third highest month for the number of COVID inpatients at the Medical Center since the beginning of the pandemic. This is not over. To protect yourself and your loved ones, please schedule your vaccine appointment as soon as possible.”
“Mount Nittany Health has been a great partner in helping to get members of our community vaccinated, and I appreciate their dedication to promoting better health in the community,” says Senator Jake Corman. “As a result of their efforts, it is now much easier to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, so I encourage local residents who have not received their dose to sign up as soon as possible.”
Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe adds, “One hundred million Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Mount Nittany Health has been a part of that effort and has provided tens of thousands of vaccinations in a safe and effective manner. Now’s the time to talk with your doctor about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. They would be happy to answer your questions. In fact, over 90% of doctors in the United States have decided to get vaccinated. The Centre County community has come together in remarkable ways during the pandemic. Let’s do our part and learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine.”
“Thanks to bipartisan work in Harrisburg, as well as the tremendous work of Mount Nittany Health, COVID-19 vaccine is readily available and now that a lengthy sign up process has been streamlined accessing the vaccine is easier than ever,” says Pennsylvania State Representative, Kerry Benninghoff. “Ensuring those who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have access to it is vitally important to our community and our overall return to normal. Appointments are currently open and I encourage those 16 and older who want to get the vaccine to reserve their spot.”
“While we are vaccinating our community, it remains essential that we remain vigilant in the face of this very serious virus. We must work together to stay strong and continue to consistently practice safety measures including masking, frequent hand washing, and social distancing,” says Upendra Thaker, MD, chief medical officer, Mount Nittany Medical Center. “We can help to slow the spread of this virus. Please help us by doing your part.”
Mount Nittany Health is administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You do not need to be a Mount Nittany Health patient to request an appointment, and there is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine.
To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine at Mount Nittany Health, you can register on the health system’s COVID-19 webpage at mountnittany.org/coronavirus. Click “Sign up now” and complete the form at your convenience. You will then be contacted with an appointment date and time.
