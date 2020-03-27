STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health announced today that an employee at one of its outpatient practices has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mount Nittany Health received the confirmed test results last evening, March 26. The employee has been at home since symptoms were recognized and is currently following the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control protocols and procedures regarding COVID-19.
Due to federal privacy laws, Mount Nittany Health is not sharing any additional information on the status of the employee.
Mount Nittany Health has completed a detailed review to determine any potential patient exposure and has completed appropriate follow up as needed. In addition, any coworkers with potential exposure have already been notified and are being monitored and followed according to guidelines from the CDC and DOH.