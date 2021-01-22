STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health is in the final stages of vaccinating more than 3,400 health care personnel in Centre County through the remainder of January. Completing this effort will fully utilize the vaccine supply that the health system has been currently allocated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Moving into February, vaccination efforts will be focused on the newly expanded Department of Health Category 1A eligible community members. This now includes individuals age 65 and older and those age 16-64 who have high-risk conditions or who are immunocompromised (weakened immune system). Mount Nittany Health is currently awaiting shipment of additional vaccine to begin this effort.
Starting Jan. 29, the health system plans to open an online self-scheduling system for COVID-19 vaccinations. Pending the availability of vaccine, additional appointments will be opened starting the first week of February and will be offered to anyone who meets the Category 1A criteria. Eligible individuals should visit mountnittany.org/coronavirus for available times and to schedule their appointment.
Given the level of community interest, appointment demand is expected to be high. Information will be updated on mountnittany.org/coronavirus as soon as it is available. Please check the site regularly for the most current information as this will be more effective than inquiring by phone. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to make vaccinations available as soon as possible.