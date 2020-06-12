Clearfield Borough Police Chief asked motorists to slow down and pay attention to signs this construction season.
At last night’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council, McGinnis reminded motorists that Woodland Road is closed to traffic coming from town towards US-322.
“This is causing a lot of congestion,” McGinnis said. “Unfortunately some motorists aren’t paying attention to the signs.”
McGinnis also asked motorists to slow down, pay attention to the signs and make sure they aren’t going the wrong way down a one-way street.
Borough operations manager Leslie Stott said the Woodland Road project is a state Department of Transportation project and it is an extremely important project to the borough.
She said PennDOT is installing a badly needed storm sewer system, paying 75 percent of the cost to replace an old an water line for the Clearfield Municipal Authority in addition to completely rebuilding the road.
“This is very very needed,” Stott said. “We should respect the fact they are making significant improvements to the community and we have to abide by the traffic signs.”
She said if problems continue, the borough will have to enforce it using the police department.
“That’s really not where we want to be,” Stott said.
Councilman Scott Ortasic agreed and said he sees numerous people speeding on Market Street making it dangerous especially for children.