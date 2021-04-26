PHILIPSBURG — With only one lot remaining at the business park, the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership is placing land acquisition as a high priority, according to Executive Director Stan LaFuria.
Only Lot 11 remains in the 15-lot business park. The partnership attempts to help businesses by providing various economic development tools, according to LaFuria.
“It’s all about trying to use your tools to stimulate private investment,” LaFuria explained.
Building space and financial aid are two components of the toolkit. Land and building space in the Philipsburg area is cheaper than State College, which may help draw in businesses, noted LaFuria.
The list of 21 encompassed the businesses involved with the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership. That number continues to grow, recently reaching 22 with the addition of ShipItDone.
“We’ve got to find another site to develop into a business park,” LaFuria stated.
Bringing water, sewer and a road to a business park costs money. The Moshannon Valley Regional Business Park took about $2 million to establish, LaFuria explained.
The 4.912-acre Lot 6 in the Moshannon Valley Regional Business Park sold to Ridge and Valley Holdings, which is a subsidiary of Organic Climbing. The company owner, Josh Helke, also has Lot 5.
“We have multiple cases of these successful entrepreneurs and manufacturers that are interested in growing and worried about their growth,” LaFuria said.
Helke had some competition for the lot. ShipItDone also expressed interest. However, Helke used a right of first refusal to purchase the lot. This was the first time two different parties were interested in the same lot, according to LaFuria.