PHILIPSBURG — The GEO Group is reopening the Moshannon Valley Correctional Facility as a contracted ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facility, according to a press release from the GEO Group.
The facility is located in Decatur Township near Philipsburg.
The Progress attempted to contact the company for information on when it would be reopening and how many people will be employed at the facility but they didn’t get back to The Progress before press time.
The facility closed on March 31 after the Federal Bureau of Prisons decided to not renew its contract with the 1,878 bed facility.
More than 250 people were employed at the facility prior to it closing.