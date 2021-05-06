MORRISDALE — Two new freezers will make their home at the concession stand at Morrisdale Recreation Area, according to a recent Morris Township meeting.
The freezers, which were originally approved at a cost of $1,000, required a bit more money to purchase, according to Supervisor Chairman James Williams. A motion was made and approved to change the price to $1,500.
The devices are versatile, according to Supervisor Josiah Jones.
“The really nice thing about these is they could be used as a fridge or a freezer,” he said.
Andrea Wesesky of the Morris Township Parks and Recreation board noted the freezers will aid in energy efficiency efforts.
“We’re just updating the concession stand,” Wesesky said. “It’s more energy efficient for the rec board to pay because we have to pay the utility fees there.”
Little League, softball and baseball teams use the park. At the board’s last meeting, coaches came in, picked up their keys and filled out any necessary forms, according to Wesesky.
The park board also addressed the lighting issue, replacing bulbs. The township will be contacting Penelec about putting in an additional fixture.
“The rec board has been really involved in trying to keep that a nice facility for the youth to be able to go, practice and play games,” said Wesesky.