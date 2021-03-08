MORRISDALE — Pros and cons of extending public sewer service to homes within Morris Township were discussed during Wednesday’s supervisors meeting.
A “small flow spring discharge system” was recently approved by supervisors for a homeowner in Munson who is required to put one in before they could sell the property. The measure will then have to be approved by the Department of Environmental Protection.
Chairman James Williams said this is the second instance of a problem in that area such as this.
“That area had been looked at years ago and it was basically said that it wasn’t feasible for the township to even bother putting sewer in there,” Williams said. “How many other homes are going to continue to have this same problem?”
Williams said the system isn’t cheap for a homeowner, with Engineer Wilson Fisher, who was in attendance to talk about the proposed system, stating it would likely cost somewhere between $15,000 and $18,000.
Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris Chairman Vic Couturiaux said when it was previously looked at with public sewer in the Munson area, it would have raised costs exponentially.
Williams said while he was okay with approving the discharge system for the resident in this case, in the grand scheme of things, it’s a township problem that needs rectified one way or the other.
Couturiaux said he knows how residents complained whenever MATTOM rates went up due to the rising costs of the Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority.
“I am not going to be the face that tells those people down in Munson they’re going to be paying (high rates for sewage),” Couturiaux said.
Supervisor John Saggese said years ago, there was talk of having the Munson area go with Cooper Township with sewage. However, Saggese said at that time, residents would have been paying much more than other township residents and many thought that was not fair to do.
Vice Chairman Josiah Jones said he would like to revisit the possibility of putting sewer in the Munson area. Jones said for the other instance that was cited earlier as a problem, the residents couldn’t even shower or use the restroom for months because “the sewage was so backed up.”
“That’s inhumane,” Jones said.
Jones said there are other properties along that road that could have the same problems eventually — if they aren’t having problems already.
“I would still like to revisit (sewer in that area),” Jones said. “I’m not saying it’s a guarantee we’re going to go with it. I don’t think it hurts to look.”
Couturiaux said when it was previously reviewed, the only way to make it feasible was to include all of Pardee Road up to the township’s ballfields, parts of Empire Road, the entirety of Hardscrabble Road into Munson, Oak Grove and Old Turnpike roads and across the Casanova bridge into the Rush Township, Centre County portion to serve the Casanova area.
Williams said if they were going to do one area, it would make sense to do all of the areas in between.
“We need to see that revisited as a township,” Williams said.