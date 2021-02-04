MORRISDALE — A discussion was had among the Morris Township Supervisors during its monthly meeting Wednesday evening — which took place via teleconference — about the potential of the township buying dilapidated properties.
Vice Chairman Josiah Jones said they are all very aware of properties that have houses that are essentially falling down and that township code enforcement officers are also tagging the buildings. However, many properties are still not getting fixed.
“We can’t just go and tear these buildings down,” Jones said. “There is a process.”
Jones said he’s met with county Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick and spoke with county Tax Assessor Director Lisa Conrad to see what properties are available/up for bid within the township.
“If we do purchase a property, then we would go to the county and basically, they have funds that could help you with tearing or demolishing these houses down,” Jones said.
Jones asked Solicitor Dan Nelson what the process would be to make sure there aren’t any liens/outstanding loans on the properties.
Nelson said blight is a problem for literally every municipality in the area and to keep in mind there’s a difference with the purchaser’s perspective in regards to a standard county upset sale and a judicial sale.
“We are not at the point where a judicial sale is an option and Clearfield County does not have many in the way of judicial sales,” Nelson said. “(Judicial sales) usually take about three years to finally get done and if you can achieve a judicial sale, the township could get that property stripped of all legal encumbrances to the title. But they’re very difficult to get.”
Nelson said with upset tax sales, it’s silent bidding but if purchased, it’s not stripped of leans and encumbrances with the title.
“Because you’re the new owner, you’re responsible for it — and that included the back and delinquent taxes,” Nelson said.
Nelson said through “municipal donation,” they could achieve the forgiven municipal taxes, but still could not get rid of judgment liens.
In talking with Jones about the issue beforehand, Nelson said he’d like to see the township solicit bids for a title abstractor to look at a list of potential properties and see if it’s worthwhile to pursue any properties.
“I think that would be a great idea,” Chairman James Williams said.
Supervisor John Saggese also agreed, with all saying it would be too risky to purchase a property without doing the needed research.
After further discussion, the supervisors agreed to move forward with the matter by either soliciting bids or just getting a quote for the professional service, with Nelson checking to see what is officially required for the township to hire a title abstractor’s services.